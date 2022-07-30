Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,113. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.