Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,113. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

