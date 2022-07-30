Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNNVF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Vonovia Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

