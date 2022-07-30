Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 168 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 168 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,013.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

