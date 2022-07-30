Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20-$3.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 639,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

