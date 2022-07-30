Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 7.1 %
NYSE:EVTL opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
