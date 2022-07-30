Verso Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $562,275.27 and $28,372.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

