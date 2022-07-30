Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VEOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

