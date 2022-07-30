Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

VEEV opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

