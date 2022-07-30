Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Vectrus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vectrus

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $456.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vectrus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vectrus by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading

