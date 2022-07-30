Vectorspace AI Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $115,775.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00443066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.01999264 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00276451 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

