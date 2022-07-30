Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Warner Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 14.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

