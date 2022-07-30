Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

