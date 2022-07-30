Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Warner Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

