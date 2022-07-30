Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

