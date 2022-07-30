Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 530,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

