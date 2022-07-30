United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

