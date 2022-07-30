United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.