United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

