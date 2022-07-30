United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 2.2 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

