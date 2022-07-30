Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €4.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Price Performance

ETR UN01 opened at €6.51 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.61. Uniper has a 12-month low of €6.95 ($7.09) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($43.32).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.