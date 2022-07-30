Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,746 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,664.29. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The firm has a market cap of £102.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 87.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

