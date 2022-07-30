UniFarm One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,370.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $131,733.50 and $42,370.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
