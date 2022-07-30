Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,557 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 102,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Umpqua by 60.4% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 111,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

