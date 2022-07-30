UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st.

UMBF stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 211,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

