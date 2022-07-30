UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,295 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

