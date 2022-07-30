UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

NOW stock opened at $446.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $556.00 target price (down previously from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

