UBS Group Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

ETR:GBF opened at €29.46 ($30.06) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €24.82 ($25.33) and a 1 year high of €39.44 ($40.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €28.78 and a 200-day moving average of €32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

