UBS Group Raises Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €22.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.