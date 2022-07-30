UBS Group Raises Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €22.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
JRONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.
Shares of JRONY stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
