UBS Group Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $227.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group to $227.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.68.

HCA stock opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

