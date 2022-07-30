UBS Group Cuts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.29.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.