UBS Group Boosts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,300.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,393.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,229.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,596.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

