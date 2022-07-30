Truist Financial Raises Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Price Target to $26.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SSBK opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.