Trilantic Capital Management L.P. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for approximately 14.5% of Trilantic Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trilantic Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

In other news, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

