Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

