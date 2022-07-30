Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

