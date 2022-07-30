TradeStars Achieves Market Cap of $153,480.55 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $153,480.55 and approximately $12,384.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608772 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001669 BTC.
About TradeStars
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
