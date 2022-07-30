Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 400 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,712,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 301,328 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

