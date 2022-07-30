Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

