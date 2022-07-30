Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,265 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

SWKS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.