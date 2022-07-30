Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 444 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 402,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

