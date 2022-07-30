Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $374,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

