Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,231,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.