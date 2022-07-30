TouchCon Market Cap Reaches $5.67 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $1.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00441019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.02013227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00274404 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

