TotemFi Price Tops $0.0492 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. TotemFi has a market cap of $300,912.59 and approximately $8,152.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00615889 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015745 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
