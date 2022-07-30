Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $13.39. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 11,099 shares traded.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
