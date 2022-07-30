Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $13.39. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 11,099 shares traded.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 187,782 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

