Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 18,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,344. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

