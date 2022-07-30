Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 18,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,344. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.