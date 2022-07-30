Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $47,414.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

