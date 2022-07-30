Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 65,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 481,262 shares.The stock last traded at $111.42 and had previously closed at $110.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after acquiring an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after buying an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

