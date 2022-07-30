The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $11,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.