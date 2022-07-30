The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.13.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
