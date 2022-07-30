The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.