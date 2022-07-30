The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

